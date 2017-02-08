This Dad Got The Funniest Letter From His Son’s School

It's not unusual for parents to receive letters from their child's school, but the note that this dad received from his son's teacher is pretty unique. UK-based dad Paul Hunt posted a photo on Twitter on Tuesday of a letter informing him of a certain playtime incident with his son. "Although this is not a behavior letter as such," the letter begins, "I am writing to inform you of something that has come to our attention and that you may wish to discuss with [blank]." "[Blank] and a few of his friends often make up characters, give them amusing names and then they have exciting adventures at playtimes," the letter continues. "This in itself is an imaginative and creative pastime and causes no harm. However, it has come to our attention that one of the characters has the name 'Wildo the Dildo' and this has, I am sure you can understand, raised some concerns with us." Upon further questioning, the administrator wrote, none of the children knew what a dildo was, though they did know that it was "an inappropriate word to be using." "One of the children said they picked up the word on the playground, so we will be following up with this further and dealing accordingly," the letter concludes. "I hope you can appreciate the reason I am informing you of this matter and please do not hesitate to contact me if you wish to discuss it further." Ah, kids — they say the darndest things. You do have to give this administrator credit, however, for addressing the issue so politely and eloquently, though we hope that Wildo the Dildo lives on in this kid's imagination forever. Read the full letter below.