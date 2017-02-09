Where We Left Off With The Walking Dead

Super Bowl, Schmuper Bowl. The real big Sunday action takes places this weekend with the February 12 midseason premiere of The Walking Dead. To say that you're pumped is an understatement. The only problem is that it's been two months since the last episode aired, and you're struggling to remember where things stand. Glenn got brained... and then what?
The good news is that there's still time to squeeze in a quick binge-watch before Sunday. Alternatively, you can consider this a handy cheat sheet to help refresh your memory. From Negan and Lucille's bloody rampages to Maggie Rhee's resistance and persistence, season 7 has already given fans a lot to digest. As the second half gets underway, take a moment to catch up on the main plot points and latest victims.
And remember: Andrew Lincoln himself has promised one hell of a finale. We're going to hold you to it, Rick.