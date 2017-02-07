Nick Viall Was Left “Instantly Heartbroken” By This Elimination

The road to true love is a winding one as Bachelor viewers know well — especially after last night. During Monday's episode, Nick Viall, 36, made a tough decision. Three women — Jasmine, Danielle L., and Whitney — got the heave-ho. Yet, out of those tough eliminations, one woman's farewell really hit a sore spot. That woman was Danielle L. In a recent blog post for People, Viall got serious about his decision. "Sitting with Danielle that evening, I can’t really put my finger on what felt off, but I just didn’t feel the same confidence as I did in Wisconsin. I had seen myself going to Danielle’s hometown, and maybe even further, but over the weeks that followed Wisconsin that started to slip away. I saw this evening as an opportunity to get back on track," he said. Then it seems Viall had a sad realization. "It wasn’t until Danielle told me she loved me that I knew I couldn’t say the words back. I felt instantly heartbroken. Heartbroken over hurting this woman who allowed herself to be vulnerable…heartbroken because I had felt so confident a week prior." The decision struck a chord with viewers as well. Though in the end he also warned us that things are definitely heating up. "I think you’ll all be a little shocked with the surprising decision I make," he said about next week's episode. Way to keep us guessing, Nick!
