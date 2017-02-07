House Of Cards Releases Cryptic Teaser, What Does It Mean?

In the midst of the Inauguration Day frenzy on January 20, Netflix dropped a trailer for season 5 of House of Cards. The dark teaser, featuring children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and an upside down American flag, was chilling. Now we have a follow-up. And in it, an even more disturbing visual was released. The House Of Cards Twitter account tweeted a GIF of a hand placing a razor blade on what looks like the edge of a bathtub?
What does it mean? Twitter has questions...and possibly some answers.
A few days prio,r the show also tweeted a GIF of Zoe Barnes, a character who died in season 2. So what gives? Clearly, Netflix wants to send us into a confusing tailspin before season 5 airs on May 30.
