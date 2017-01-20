As people around the country tune in (or tune out) today's Inauguration Day festivities, Netflix wants to remind us about America's favorite fictitious first family: Frank and Claire Underwood. Today, the streaming service tweeted a promo video for the hit political drama House of Cards. While we don't see any scenes from the new season, the message is rather succinct. As children recite the Pledge of Allegiance, a close-up of the American flag flies gracefully in the wind. Very 'Murica. Then, as the camera pulls back, we notice the flag is upside down. The video is accompanied with the words, "We make the terror." Do what you will with that message — sent out today, of all days. Season 5 of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series premieres May 30.
