Rowan Blanchard is many amazing things. She's an intersectional feminist, a human rights activist, and the rightful successor of Topanga and Cory Matthews. Sadly, however, Blanchard is no longer a sitcom star. Girl Meets World was canceled by Disney Channel after its third season, and Netflix has reportedly passed on picking up the show. While GMW might not receive new life (sob!) Blanchard is returning to your TV. According to TVLine, she already has a guest role lined up on a popular sitcom. According to the site, the Disney Channel actress will appear in at least one episode of ABC's The Goldbergs. Her role sounds pretty badass: She will reportedly portray Aliza, the editor of William Penn Academy’s student-run sci-fi/fantasy magazine. Sci-fi is often considered a "dude thing" — especially on television — so to see Blanchard portraying a leader on the topic is particularly refreshing. Then again, considering the actress' history, it's not surprising she would take on a role that bends narrow gender norms. Blanchard's episode of The Goldbergs will air sometime in late winter or early spring 2017, but it won't be the only place to see this star. She'll next appear in film A World Away, out in 2017, and star in Ava DuVernay's 2018 adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time.
