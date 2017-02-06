Here’s How Your Next Tattoo Can Support Women Everywhere

At Refinery29, we're in the business of supporting women — and we're here to give you all the resources you'd need to do the same, if you so choose. Want to declare your dedication to the cause? Here's some feminist nail art to get you inspired. Interested in beauty brands that donate a portion of their proceeds to women's organizations? We've got you covered. And if you live in Brooklyn, you'll now have the opportunity to get a custom tattoo that'll directly support Planned Parenthood. This week, on February 8, the popular tattoo parlor Magic Cobra Tattoo Society is teaming up with Magick City and PP to launch a pop-up shop in Greenpoint called "Tattoo To Protect Your Parts," Teen Vogue reported. Customers will be able to get custom-designed ink — in flash designs featuring the Venus symbol, peace signs, and more — at a discounted rate of $40. The best part: Every cent of the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood. (You can see all the available art on the event's Facebook page.)
"The theme of the [design] sheet is female empowerment," tattoo artist Adam Korothy told the publication. Artist Todd Woodward echoed that statement, saying, "I just don't believe it's right to deny women access to so many services that help their wellbeing. Especially those who are poor and don't really have a choice or [other] avenue to go down." But there's one downside to standing in solidarity this time: According to the Facebook page, 1,100 people have confirmed their attendance. So, if you're interested, keep in mind that appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis — meaning you might want to get there well before the doors open at 2 p.m.
