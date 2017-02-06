At this point, there are a slew of trailers for the second installment of Guardians Of The Galaxy, aptly titled Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2. The new trailer for the sequel was released during the Super Bowl and quickly made the most waves on the internet. According to Variety, it spurred 47,800 new conversations online, making it the most popular commercial of the night. With all that buzz happening, there was one person who didn't say a word: Gamora. Gamora, who is the female lead in popular movie franchise, is played by Zoe Saldana. Next to Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), she is easily the most recognizable character due to her take-no-shit attitude and memorable emerald green coloring. But she doesn't say one word during the trailers. It's weird. The Hollywood Reporter pointed out this strange trend, which is held up even when looking at all of promos released for the film, due out May 5, so far. While it is too soon to blow the WTF horn, it's clear that Marvel Studios is fine with having Gamora's image being used in the forefront, but have made her completely mute. Even the baby tree (Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel) talks. And he's a piece of wood! THR speculates that her silence could be playing into her whole intense "silent-but-deadly" narrative, but they're not buying it (and neither are we). We still have time for more trailers before the film is released in early summer, so maybe there's a Gamora-dedicated clip in our midst. Women should always be seen and heard. Especially when they're kicking ass. Check out the first two of the trailers below and see it for yourself.
