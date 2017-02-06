Melania Trump Just Took A Big Step Toward Redecorating The White House

Maybe Melania Trump is moving to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, instead of staying behind in the Trump Tower, after all. She has just officially hired interior designer Tham Kannalikham as the White House decorator. The Laotian-American designer is the principal of her own firm, Kannalikham Designs, according to Vogue. She previously worked at Ralph Lauren Home. It's traditionally the first lady's responsibility to choose an interior designer, who is tasked with redecorating the first family's private quarters. The Obamas' designer was Michael S. Smith, who was known for his worldly, modern aesthetic. Melania has been slower to hire staff than past first ladies: She has yet to hire a social secretary, which most administrations do before Inauguration Day. However, she has hired a chief of staff and a senior adviser.
