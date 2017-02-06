Kris Jenner may be the most famous momager, but once upon at time it was Jessica Simpson's dad Joe who was the driving force behind his kids' careers. That time was 2002, when Joe pitched MTV an idea that would become Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, a reality show about the early days of Jessica's marriage to first husband Nick Lachey. Now, Joe has returned to reality in an entirely different way. As reported by E! Online, the dadager will appear on Monday's episode of Vanderpump Rules. The reason why Joe's making an appearance is pretty random, to say the least: Joe will grace the Bravo series in order to take photos of model/waiter Tom Sandoval. Sometime in between Newlyweds and now, Joe has followed his passion for fashion photography... but Sandoval and pal Tom Schwartz are still super excited by his connections to his famous daughters. As Schwartz puts it: "I remember being in college, just sitting on my couch, watching Newlyweds, watching Joe Simpson on TV... And now, Tom hits me up, and he's like, 'I'm going to shoot with Joe Simpson.' Maybe, like, Jessica Simpson will pop out!"
The latter is wishful thinking, but Joe definitely represents a certain nostalgia for that ludicrous reality show. Who knows: perhaps the same will one day be said for the Toms of Vanderpump Rules.
