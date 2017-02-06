No matter if you're single and looking for love, happily partnered, or utterly indifferent toward finding romance, we can all agree that Valentine's Day rules for one reason, and that's chocolate. Regardless of your relationship status, the February holiday is a magical time when chocolate treats of all kinds are in abundance, and that's something we can all celebrate. Even Starbucks is honoring this holy chocolate holiday with three decadent chocolate drinks. Starting February 7, the coffee chain is bringing back its line of molten chocolate beverages, and all three will make your heart skip a beat. First, the Molten Chocolate Latte has chocolate chips melted into the espresso. It comes to you topped with a swirl of mocha- and espresso-infused whipped cream and an espresso mocha drizzle. You can enjoy it hot or iced. The next chocolatey drink dropping is the Molten Chocolate Frappuccino. It's a mix of coffee, mocha sauce, chocolate chips, milk, and ice, and it too is topped with mocha- and espresso-infused whipped cream and espresso mocha drizzle. Starbuck is also making a classic beverage even richer with its Molten Hot Chocolate. This one's made by melting bittersweet mocha sauce and chocolate chips into steamed milk. And of course, it's finished with mocha- and espresso-infused whipped cream and espresso mocha drizzle. All three special molten drinks are available February 7 through February 14. We'll probably end up celebrating our love for chocolate this Valentine's Day with all three Molten Chocolate drinks.
Advertisement