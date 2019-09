This Is Us is notorious for punching fans right in the feelings. With a reputation like that, it only seems fitting for the show's season 1 finale to offer a healthy dose of tears. Perhaps tears brought on by a beloved character's death? While I wouldn't put it past the NBC family drama, Mandy Moore is here to ease some of our biggest This Is Us fears — fears that she also ignited via one cryptic Instagram. It all started when the actress behind matriarch Rebecca shared a photo of the cast. The picture was taken during the filming of the season finale, and it looked like the cast was seated in an auditorium. Or was it a church?! The dressed-up characters certainly looked like their clothes were dark enough for a funeral. Also, where the heck is William (Ron Cephas Jones)?!? Moore insists it's not what it looks like. After realizing that she freaked out This Is Us loyalists, she penned this caption: "Good day at the office. Sad to say goodbye to these faces for the season. Too much fun. Too many laughs. #thisisus #thebackofanegg . ***Update- the photo is dark. No one is in black actually. Everyone breathe. We're at Kevin's play. Hence the hashtag."