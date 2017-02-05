Moore may have put our fears at ease for now, but let's be real: This Is Us won't bow out without a doozy of an ending. Could that mean a tearful goodbye from William or a major reveal about Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death? We're excited to see Kevin (Justin Hartley) star in something other than The Manny, but come on — there's got to be more drama than just the one going down at Kevin's play. Regardless of what Moore posts on Instagram, my box of Kleenex is staying glued to my side on Tuesday nights.