When the first track was released from Faith Evans' new album with her late collaborator and husband, Christopher Wallace — also known as Biggie Smalls, Notorious B.I.G., or just Biggie — it was big news. Biggie was back! Sort of. As heartbreaking as it is to reflect on the fact that the talented and influential rapper is no longer with us (it's been almost 20 years since his murder), it's exciting to hear news of new tracks featuring his signature rhymes. But then, CNN did something embarrassing. Really embarrassing.
They tweeted that Biggie would be featured on an album with... Faith Hill?! The country singer married to Tim McGraw? Wrong. Luckily for the news source, the two women were good sports about it.
Later, CNN, of course, sent out a correction tweet.
After hearing the 2004 abomination that is "Over and Over" (no offense Nelly and McGraw), I hope no one tries to meld the country and rap game in the near future. There are always exceptions to the rule, but let's just stick to Evans and Biggie for now. According Rolling Stone, the 25 track album will contain newly recorded songs by Evans combined with the late rapper's recognizable verses and vocals. The King & I will be released May 19, two days before Biggie's birthday. Here's the first single, "When We Party," which also features Snoop Dogg.
