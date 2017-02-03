Game Of Thrones Season 7 Wraps, Did Our Khaleesi Make It Out Alive?

When fans are forced to wait an unbearable span of time between seasons of our beloved TV series, we do crazy things. We dig through social media searching for leaked info at 2 a.m. and dutifully launch spoiler websites to subdue the cravings. We also overanalyze photos. In a recent Instagram video, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, a.k.a. Khaleesi, looks bright-eyed and fresh-faced on the set of the hit HBO show. There's no fake blood or disturbing bruises. A good sign? Hopefully. The actress has just wrapped up her role for the highly anticipated seventh season. "That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER..." she remarked. The video features her mouthing the words to the R. Kelly song, "I Believe I Can Fly."
Any GoT fan knows that no character on the series is safe from death. And curiosity surrounding the plight of Daenerys future, among others, has left us sweating for months on end. Here's hoping that Clarke's optimistic post about touching the sky means the Mother of Dragons will make it out alive, winged-children and all.
