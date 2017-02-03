Here’s What Jack’s Little “Best Girl” From Titanic Looks Like Now

We did it again! Thank you @buzzfeed and @crystal.ro for the write up!!! You guys are the best. See link in bio!!!! Xoxo #alexandreaownes #alexowenssarno #titanic #coracartmell #20years #buzzfeed #article #actress #actorslife

A photo posted by Alex Owens-Sarno (@alexowenssarno) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:23pm PST