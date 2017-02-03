Michael Bublé wants his fans to know that his son Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer late last year, is doing better. In fact, his three-year-old son is "progressing well." In a statement on Facebook, Bublé and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato said that after months of treatment "doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy." "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage," the couple added. "We thank God for the strength he has given all of us." Bublé also thanked the doctors who have looked after his son, saying he "cannot put into words" his gratitude and the fans who have sent their well-wishes. "As we continue this journey," he wrote, "we are greatly comforted by your support and love." Back in November, Bublé announced that his oldest son had been diagnosed with cancer and that he was receiving treatment in the U.S. but didn't give details on the type of cancer or the kind of treatment he was receiving. After Bublé revealed his son's diagnosis he let fans know that he would be taking a step away from the spotlight: "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well." Bublé has stuck to his word; this is the singer's first Facebook post since November 4, 2016.
Advertisement