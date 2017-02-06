Scandal's Katie Lowes knows what it's like to get political on the small screen, but she's a Gladiator for theater as well. The woman behind Quinn stars in director Adrienne Campbell-Holt's workshop of Jonathan Caren's new play, The House That Jake Built, to spark a different kind of political story — one where those in the "white hat" are a bit tougher to identify. The show, put on by IAMA Theatre Company, centers on a "progressive" couple who hire an undocumented immigrant to build a deck on their home in the gentrified and newly-trendy neighborhood of Echo Park. Initially happy to be helping this man and his son obtain work, things take a turn when the man is injured while working at their house. Suddenly, the couple is faced with a moral issue that tests their liberal ideals. How far will one go to protect themselves? The Los Angeles-based theater company has dedicated itself to performing works that speak to real problems across the globe, with stories primarily told through the lens of Angelenos. Lowes and Campbell-Holt spoke with Refinery29 about their latest creative endeavor: