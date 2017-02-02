The “Nasty Woman” Store Just Added A Bunch Of New Stuff

The phrase "nasty woman" took over pop culture the moment it was uttered by Donald Trump during the second presidential debate. Immediately — like, before the broadcast was over — Amanda and Cameron of Google Ghost began selling shirts emblazoned with the words. Now, the collection is expanding, and a portion of the funds will continue to go to Planned Parenthood. The products have been released as a part of the All About Love collection, which dropped in February. It contains six new products that go oh so perfectly with the shirt we (and celebrities like Katy Perry) have been loving. For the fierce feminist in your life, there are these Real Talk Candy Hearts, putting a spin on the traditional sweet. Instead, each heart says things like "Feminist AF," or "Fuck Trump," or, of course, "Nasty Woman." There's also this Nasty Woman Enamel Pin, Smoke Salt Scrub, and All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks. But the two most notable products are also my favorite. First, there's this Nasty Woman Booty Vase, made of porcelain and designed by Meegan Barnes. Then, there's this stainless steel necklace vibrator with "Nasty Woman" engraved on the side. So far, the site has been able to donate $125,165 to Planned Parenthood. If the money's going to such a good cause, then there's no excuse not to splurge.
Advertisement