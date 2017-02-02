Do Not Believe What The Associate Press Tweeted About Ariana Grande

Sometimes, it seems that the world is simultaneously falling apart and getting its shit together. For every bit of awesome, uplifting news like Beyoncé's glorious baby announcement, there's a surreal moment that leaves us questioning reality. Today in WTF, the Associated Press Entertainment account tweeted that Ariana Grande is pregnant. As Us Weekly reports, the well-regarded press agency posted, "Ariana Grande is pregnant, guess who’s the father? #ArianaGrande." The tweet also allegedly included a photo of the 23-year-old singer. The tweet was quickly deleted, and last night at 6:51 p.m., the nonprofit news agency posted that the tweet had been "unauthorized." The statement reads: "@APEntertainment has deleted from its account a tweet about Ariana Grande. It was unauthorized. We are investigating." Even if the account hadn't acknowledged the mishap, the statement would have been suspicious. The multinational agency trades in non-biased news — they do not trade in celebrity "gossip" and would never go so far as to pose a question about unknown paternity. The account must have been hacked in some capacity, which is disheartening, because the Associated Press also trades in trust. If our most trusted news agency is getting hacked, who are we to believe? While we're at it, though, Ariana Grande should be the only person talking about Ariana Grande's pregnancy. Who has the right to publicly announce their pregnancy? The mother. That's who. (For reference, see: Bey.)
