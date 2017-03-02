The Weeknd's Collaboration With H&M Is Now Available

The Weeknd is keeping himself pretty busy these days. (And, no, we're not just referring to his dating life.) The singer is coming off the release of his second studio album, Starboy, and is gearing up for his U.S. tour, which kicks off in June. But before he throws himself into all that, he's collaborating with H&M on the retailer's Spring Icons collection, and it's inspired by the singer's love for menswear staples like bombers and big ol' T-shirts. And with the key design element of the range looking like 'XO's and tiny hearts, we'd say Tesfaye sure is feeling the love.