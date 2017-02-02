This Boston Marathon-Survivor Love Story Warms Our Hearts

A Boston Marathon-bombing survivor and the firefighter who came to her rescue at the finish line are engaged — and our hearts are melting. Roseann Sdoia, a long-distance runner herself, was watching the marathon from the finish line on April 15, 2013. Then the bombs went off. Boston firefighter Mike Materia rushed to her side and accompanied her to the hospital, where she had to get her leg amputated. "I asked him if I was going to die," she told the New York Post. "And he told me that I was going to be okay, that I only had a flesh wound." In the hospital, Sdoia's mom kept trying to set them up. "She was like, 'Oh, did you see that firefighter? He's so cute.' And I was like, 'Mom, I just got blown up,'" Sdoia told the Post. Mom was on to something: Materia continued to visit Sdoia in the hospital, and they became friends. In June 2013, they went on their first date. They spent that Fourth of July on Nantucket. Fast-forward to December 2016, and Materia proposed to Sdoia while they were away in Nantucket, with the help of their dog Sal. The couple plans to wed in October or November. "I do feel that, in a sense, some things happen for a reason," Sdoia said. Watch the video below for more.
Advertisement