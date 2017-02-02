This Sex Toy Warmer Is Your Winter Savior

If there's one thing worse than cold hands, it's cold sex toys. When it's winter outside, the last thing you want is winter in the bedroom, so Warm creators Janine and LJ came up with the solution. Warm is, put simply, a sex-toy-warmer. It's made of vegan leather and looks like a regular pouch or clutch, but it also safely heats sex toys of various shapes and sizes (up to 13 inches by 6.5 inches) to avoid unpleasant surprises. "[Warm] was developed after a passionate evening between company owners Janine and LJ," reads the press release. "Wanting to romance his love, LJ warmed up their sex toys for Janine to enjoy more pleasure. The effort had a profound effect on Janine. Not only from the remarkable sensations the warmed toys created but the deeply emotional reaction she had as a result of his caring and forethought." The couple decided to combine Janine's experience as a sales manager with LJ's experience with engineering and product development to create Warm Inc. The product is further enhanced by the personal story behind its creation. “To have foreplay taken to such a whole new level, one that involved something being prepared completely for my indulgent pleasure, broke open my ability to receive pleasure and intimate connection in a way I had never experienced,” Janine said. “as our relationship continued I discovered passions I didn’t even know I had. One of those (I realized) was to find a way to make what I was enjoying into a marketable product so others could feel the difference too!” Currently, Warm retails for $149 and can be purchased at Pleasure Chest locations or online.
Advertisement