This All-In-One Furniture Cube Is The Stuff Of Dreams

Why pick out approximately a zillion pieces of furniture when you can just buy one? German designer Nils Holger Moormann's versatile new furniture cube fits perfectly into the current minimalist mood. With more people being inclined to downsize and live in smaller spaces, the multipurpose room-within-a-room is the next logical step. The wooden unit, called Kammerspiel, contains a bed; reading nook; kitchen storage with a foldable counter; bike hanging rack; and shelves; as well as a walk-in closet and additional storage on the inside. There's a built-in staircase that doubles as drawers leading to a lofted bed at the top, according to Dezeen.
The cube is modular, so you can reconfigure it according to your needs. Moormann designed it with writers, athletes, those who work from home, and the “fashion-conscious” in mind.
"At a time when affordable living space is becoming scarce and the grand opera is not always possible, a Kammerspiel — or intimate theatre — can be a fitting alternative," Moormann told Dezeen.
"It's a room within a room, condensing enough features and space to take the airiness of the rest of the apartment into consideration," he said.
