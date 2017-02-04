Under-$20 Hair Products & Tools The Pros Actually Swear By

Let’s address the elephant in the room: it often takes deep pockets (like, really deep pockets) to follow product recommendations from a celebrity hairstylist. A pro’s job is to find the best tools of the trade (no matter how much they cost) — and let the CPA work out the tax deductions later. Meanwhile, for those of us not in the biz, dropping $50 on a texturizing spray comes with major sacrifices (like skipping breakfast for a week. And, yes, we’re hangry just thinking about it).