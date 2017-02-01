The Blue Apron Of Skin Care Has Arrived — & It’s Just As Fun To Use

We tried it ourselves and couldn't believe how easy it was — really. First, you bring one-inch of water in a pan to a boil, then reduce the heat. Then, you pour in the beeswax (which comes in little solid pellets) and facial oil, which smells like sweet lavender — one of the 7 essential oils, though it's also infused with sweet almond, apricot kernel, avocado, jojoba, rosehip, and carrot seed oils — into the beaker. Place the glass in the hot water and whisk the formula like you're beating an egg, until it melts and looks like butter. Add the aloe and whisk some more. After you remove the beaker from the heat, sprinkle in the oats and mix together until it's all blended, and there you have it: an ultra-creamy moisturizer that'll last you two months — for a whole lot less effort than that cumin-crusted pork dish.