The scene also shows a different side to Lenny, juxtaposed with flashbacks to his time at the river with his parents, when he last felt true peace and love. Maybe he is finally moving on from their abandonment, though the more we see of them with young Lenny, the more we wonder why they ever abandoned him in the first place. They seemed to love him, which makes it all the sadder to watch. Whatever the reason, present-day Lenny is perhaps turning over a new leaf as pope and is maybe being rewarded for it by God himself. In two separate instances it sort of seems like a higher power steps in to thwart an enemy of Lenny's — the reporter on the plane asking about the Kurtwell scandal is neatly interrupted by some major turbulence, and later Sister Antonia is killed by her own water stash. Was it poisoned? Did God strike her down? It is purposely vague. But even with God on his side, the Kurtwell scandal is unlikely to go away on its own, and we're very curious what the reporter meant when she mentioned that Kurtwell is blackmailing Pius into not investigating the scandal. Hopefully that is something the last two episodes in the season will address. Via a passing mention by Lenny, we also learned that Esther (Ludivine Sagnier) and her husband and new baby have left the Vatican. They abruptly departed, didn't say goodbye to Pius and left him a photo of him with the baby to remember them by. This episode doesn't get into it much, but it seems like that might have the effect of exacerbating Lenny's feelings of abandonment. It felt a little weird for that to be glossed over so quickly, though Pius does confess to the African priest that he thinks he sinned by getting too close to Esther and her family, so perhaps this is all we're going to get in regards to closing that plotline. There are also mentions made of Lenny's one-time girlfriend, and a young woman, Juana Fernandez, in South America who is credited with healing sick children through her stories, so she's being put up for consideration for canonization. It feels as though there is more to Esther, the girlfriend and this Juana Fernandez, since so much in Lenny's life has been dictated by his relationships with women. But really, you never can tell if something is going to come full circle on this show. Only two episodes to go!