It’s A 10 Won The Super Bowl — But We’ve Loved This Product For Years

Under-the-radar hair care brand It’s A 10 has been a cult favorite for years now. But as the 111.9 million viewers who watched last night’s Super Bowl know, the line just went from insider beauty secret to earning national recognition overnight. It’s all thanks to its 30-second commercial, which delivered a bold — and incidentally hilarious — statement about diversity in the age of Trump. Given the positive feedback on Twitter, we'd venture to say It’s A 10 is about to blow up. So we’d like to clue you in on its hero offering: the Miracle Leave-In Product, which uses all-star ingredients like panthenol, sunflower seed extract, green tea leaf extract, silk amino acids, and vitamin C to detangle, repair damage, add shine, and provide heat protection to all hair types. Basically, it does everything you’d ever want a hair product to do. The Miracle Leave-In is so effective, in fact, that even surfer girls swear by it. “Before I surf, I throw in a leave-in conditioner – I’ve been using this one called It’s a 10,” Billabong surfer Felicity Palmateer told us. “It acts as a protector on top.” Considering salt water is notorious for zapping any and all moisture out of the hair, that’s a ringing endorsement if there ever was one. For $18, you, too, can score soft, bouncy, silky hair — and feel good about the brand you’re getting it from.
Advertisement