Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 Episode 12 Recap: “None Of Your Business”

No matter how many hurdles life places in our way, or unexpected problems that arise, sometimes the biggest problems we will face are the ones we create for ourselves. If a problem is given by the universe, we can blame someone else, or create a solution, or seek help to solve it. But when a problem is one that we created for ourselves, the only way to solve it is all alone, and that is the loneliest kind of problem to have. Grey’s Anatomy has built 12 seasons of plot lines off of accidental problems. From the beginning, Meredith and her colleagues have had problems arise out of absolutely nowhere, the universe pitting itself against them at every turn. If an accident could happen, it would. Lovers died, children got injured, and favorite patients didn’t make it through the night. But in “None of Your Business,” the focus of the show turned its focus inward to make the drama more about the problems we cause for ourselves than the problems we can’t control at all. The episode begins with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) getting herself into a bit of hot water. After arriving at the hospital after spending the entire last episode searching around for Alex Kerev (Justin Chambers), she comes face to face with the new show villain: the big-eyed, incredibly disruptive Dr. Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk). Minnick is the new resident director, in charge of making sure that the young doctors get experience in surgeries. Of course, Meredith is the head of surgery, and not exactly someone to be messed with. She tells Minnick that she can’t teach in her OR, and becomes the first person to create her own trauma. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) suspends her. Bailey’s suspension of Grey, of course, is it’s own kind of self-inflicted harm. Suspending Grey is an outrageous decision that, though it sent a clear message, certainly didn’t raise the profile of Dr. Minnick or make her any more likable. To close the episode, Bailey replaces Grey with April Kepner (Sarah Drew), which while a decision is probably not the best decision. But Meredith and Bailey aren’t the only ones creating self-inflicted harm. This episode features two medical dramas. The first is a woman who is found by her neighbor outside her house wrapped in barbed razor wire, cut all over her body, and far too cold. The neighbor explains that the woman, had hidden herself inside her house and locked the doors and built a wall around herself. This woman is more metaphor than character. Because she is wrapped in razor wire, every movement she makes hurts her more. But because she is scared and alone, she thrashes, hurting herself even more. The lines around this woman’s struggle are just a little too good; hammering a little too hard to make its point. “Maybe she’s just stubborn, she locked herself away, and she’s going to lose a limb for it,” someone says during her surgery. And then, when she has woken up and explained that she was actually trying to take down the wall she had built around her house when she fell and found herself wrapped up in the barbed wire. “I feel like one of those animals that chewed its leg off to get out of the trap,” she says. The point of course being that she is free now, but that it took self-harm to get there. And right behind her is every other member of the show. Owen and Amelia continue their strange feud of distance. Dr. Webber and his wife argue about whether Bailey had a right to suspend Meredith Grey. The second patient drama involves Maggie Pierce’s (Kelly McCreary) mother Diane, who arrive out of nowhere and surprises her daughter. Like many mothers though, she easily bothers her daughter by introducing herself to Maggie’s friends, and accidentally saying things that embarrass her. She claims that she’s come to town to get plastic surgery, sending her daughter into her first spiral of the episode. I want to “look better naked,” she tells Jackson Avery (JEsse Williams), ushering her daughter out of the examination room. Like most patients and mothers, though, she has a secret. She’s not here for plastic surgery; she’s here for a second opinion. Pulling her button-up blouse to the side, she reveals a reddish rash. The rash, Avery says, isn’t a rash at all but breast cancer that is a very aggressive form. “Will you help me tell her?” the mom asks. And Avery agrees. Of course, he will. But Maggie self-sabotages. By the time Maggie gets home, though, she’s frustrated. Her mother has driven her up a wall and she’s not receptive to the homemade lasagna. Instead of listening to her mother and Avery, she blames her mother for “destroying our family.” And her mother leaves, refusing to tell her daughter about her illness. “You have a great life here. You call when you’re ready to share it with me.” The final character to thrash around while wrapped in barbed wire is, yet again, Alex Kerev. For an entire season Kerev’s drama has been looped around his fight with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) that got him a nice little legal battle for assault. This feud has been extended into a ridiculously long issue that’s kept Kerev out of the show and really slowed down the movement of the plot. With Kerev mentally gone, Meredith’s, Maggie’s, and Jo Wilson’s stories have all stalled. Finally this week, we get resolution. Last week’s episode ended with Meredith finding Kerev in her bed instead of in prison, and this week we get the details. We see DeLuca enter the District Attorney’s office while Kereve is there planning to take a plea deal. “We had a fight, both of us. I was just as much to blame. I started it,” DeLuca tells the D.A., which means that even though the case against Kerev was brought by the state, it no longer had any legs. In this episode, Kerev gets his job back from Bailey, pledges his allegiance to Meredith, and finally apologizes to DeLuca for beating him up. He promises to be the “Kerev who heals small children” instead of the Kerev who fights. But he still finds a way to shoot himself in the foot. Despite loving Jo Wilson, and presumably wanting to be with her still, he doesn’t bother to tell her that he’s not in jail and (more than that) that’s he’s free of the charges that were keeping them apart. The episode ends with her leaving him on the doorstep of Meredith’s house, another person hurt by someone else’s selfishness.