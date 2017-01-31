There’s A New Way To Enjoy A Classic Food Mash-Up At Home

By now we all know that food mash-ups are all the rage, especially if they involve bagels. Unfortunately, getting your hands on a specialty bagel these days means waiting in a way-too-long line at a shop, and ain't nobody got time for that. But now, there's a tasty alternative you can enjoy right in your own home. Thomas' just released limited edition Pizza-Flavored Bagels. Candyhunting recently posted a photo of these new pizza bagels on Instagram, and it certainly piqued our interest. According to Thomas' website, each Pizza-Flavored Bagel is made with real pizza seasonings. This makes them perfect for topping with melted cheese or pepperoni. Or, you could enjoy them like a regular bagel with a schmear of cream cheese. Actually, pizza with cream cheese sounds like a combination we really need to try. Though Thomas' doesn't explicitly tell us how long the new Pizza-Flavored Bagels will be on supermarket shelves, the company is sure to point out "they’re only available for a limited time." We'll just have to enjoy these take-home treats while we can because soon we'll have to go back to waiting in line for our pizza-bagel hybrids.
