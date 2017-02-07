UPDATE: After a week of Instagram teasers, the Adir x Lelet NY line finally launched this morning — so now we can feast our eyes on each piece for the very first time. Just as we anticipated, these hair accessories are so much more than just… hair accessories. They’re serious jewelry — and priced accordingly, too.
#kristenstewart 's hair is turned into oxidized silver chain with our @adirxleletny #liquidchaincomb - also proving that for our accessories- no hair is too short. Astounding Hair by @hairbyadir (obviously) . We will be launching the collection within a matter of days so watch this spot!!! . . #leletny #adirabergel #adirxleletny #moderhair #hairaccessories #mixedmetals #hairspo #edgyhair #shorthair
Brace yourselves: Those gorgeous liquid chain combs, which we first spotted on Vanessa Kirby at the SAG Awards and again on Kristen Stewart late last week, will cost you a cool $548. The most affordable option is a coiled braid cuff modeled after Abergel’s signature wire-wrapping technique, which, at $98, still isn’t exactly cheap. But if you have the disposable income to support your hair jewelry habit, then this collab is the perfect opportunity to splurge. Maybe you can pick one up for us too, while you’re at it?
This story was originally published on January 31, 2017.
Some people think of their hair as open real estate to accessorize. Others prefer to keep their heads unadorned aside from the occasional utilitarian bobby pin. It’s a low-level divisive issue, but regardless of which side you’re on, we’ve discovered something that might appeal to both camps — on the basis that it’s just so damn pretty. Meet the braid chain, a hair accessory even a minimalist could love. The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby had us doing a double take on the red carpet at Sunday night’s SAG Awards, where she rocked a hint of heavy metal woven into her braided updo. A closer look was absolutely necessary — and that’s exactly what we got, thanks to an Instagram posted by celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel.
As Abergel shared alongside the photo, what we’re looking at here is a liquid silver chain comb created by the stylist himself as part of a partnership with Sara Bieler Sasson of luxe NYC-based brand Lelet NY. The collab is currently being teased on the official Adir x Lelet NY Instagram, but there’s no word yet on when we’ll be able to make the impossibly chic accessories part of our own collection. Here’s hoping they make a pre-Valentine’s Day debut because Kirby’s look is practically begging to be worn on date night. Apologies in advance to our S.O. — there will be a lot of de-tangling to do after dinner.
