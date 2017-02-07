This story was originally published on January 31, 2017.



Some people think of their hair as open real estate to accessorize. Others prefer to keep their heads unadorned aside from the occasional utilitarian bobby pin. It’s a low-level divisive issue, but regardless of which side you’re on, we’ve discovered something that might appeal to both camps — on the basis that it’s just so damn pretty. Meet the braid chain, a hair accessory even a minimalist could love. The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby had us doing a double take on the red carpet at Sunday night’s SAG Awards, where she rocked a hint of heavy metal woven into her braided updo. A closer look was absolutely necessary — and that’s exactly what we got, thanks to an Instagram posted by celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel.