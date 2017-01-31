Celebs Doled Out Hilarious “Alternative Facts” At The SAG Awards

It's tough to know who you can trust these days. On Sunday night, some of TV's biggest names shared some rather tall tales on the red carpet. During EW's SAG Awards party, host Lola Ogunnaike asked television's brightest stars to share an "alternative fact" about the plots of their TV shows. The question, a nod to the current political climate, triggered some questionable...er...imaginative plot twists. "Sophia and Taylor start a passionate hot lesbian affair behind bars," said a giggling Laverne Cox of Orange Is the New Black. "Sandra Oh is coming back and so is everyone who's ever died on the show," said Jason George of Grey's Anatomy. "The Demogorgon wakes up and it's all a dream," said Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things, while grinning into the camera. Stars from This Is Us, Scandal, Westworld, and Transparent also chimed in. Hear their hilarious answers below, and believe what you will!
