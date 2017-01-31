It looks like the youngest SAG Awards nominees had the most fun this weekend. Videos on social media show the kids from Stranger Things, Black-ish, and Modern Family tearing up the dance floor at the Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards Party.
The very adorable kids of @Stranger_Things, @black_ishABC, and @ModernFam having a dance-off at the #EWSAGAwardsParty. pic.twitter.com/mmlm4lMCxU— Vulture (@vulture) January 31, 2017
Black-ish's Miles Brown shared one of himself dancing to the song "It's Tricky" with his castmates Saniyya Sidney and Marsai Martin, Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez, and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin. "I had so much FUN on the dance floor," he wrote. Brown has already wowed us with his dancing skills on The Ellen Show and America's Got Talent. McLaughlin's been known to bust a move on talk shows as well.
At the awards ceremony, Stranger Things won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a TV Drama Series. Black-ish and Modern Family were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a TV Comedy Series, but that honor went to Orange Is the New Black. But if there were an Outstanding Dance Performance By an Ensemble award, all three casts would win.
