Kourtney Kardashian’s Hairstylist Thinks You’re Doing Dry Shampoo All Wrong

If you're not familiar with Andrew Fitzsimons, you might want to get acquainted. The celebrity hairstylist has worked with A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian and Ashley Graham, and as of today, he's officially the newest brand ambassador of luxury hair-care company Alterna. We have a feeling you're about to see him everywhere. Not only does he have tips on how to make your style hold (deep conditioning treatments, since "hair that is fried tends to do whatever it wants"), he also has some advice about the brand's up-and-coming launches — namely, its dry shampoo. And while we pretty much love everything about the oil-sopping beauty product, the truth is that some aerosol iterations can make your hair feel dirtier than before you sprayed it on. Which is exactly why Alterna skipped the spray can. Don't underestimate the power of a powder dry shampoo, Fitzsimons says.
"A little goes a long way here," the hairstylist adds. "You can be super targeted with application, and you don’t need to spread a ton through your hair, which can cause that sticky, heavy feeling. And the non-aerosol packaging makes it better for you and for the environment." And if there's one thing we're guilty of when it comes to dry shampoo, it's that we spray it on with abandon — a huge no-no, according to Fitzsimons. "Don’t blindly spray your whole head [with any formula]. But with this powder, most medium hair types can get away with four pumps for the entire head. Thicker hair textures can get away with using a little more." You can scoop up the powder come February on the Alterna Haircare website (and online at Ulta and Sephora), and you won't want to miss it. Because a dry shampoo that makes your hair shinier and softer and does right by the environment is a rare find, indeed.
Advertisement