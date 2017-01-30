This Is When Making A Murderer Season Two Is Premiering

Roughly a year ago, Making a Murderer directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said they were in the early stages of creating a second season for the Netflix show. Now, it looks like we finally have more information about the new episodes — and fans of the true crime series will be very happy with the news. "The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold," Cindy Holland, Netflix's VP of original content, told USA Today at the Realscreen Summit. "We don't know when for sure new episodes will be coming." That's right: There's no release date yet, but the episodes will be here before the end of the year. And plenty has happened with Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey since the first season, so the documentary has plenty of material to work with. "Laura and Moira are on the ground [in Manitowoc] shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we're deferring to them on when it will be ready," Holland told USA Today. "Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we're getting, because we're wanting to keep it really under wraps, and it is an ongoing case, so we're trying to be sensitive to that." If there are new episodes on the way, we're happy living off crumbs like these about the next season. At least for now.
