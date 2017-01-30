You’ve Never Seen William Shakespeare Like This Before

You probably remember learning the basics about Shakespeare in school — he was married to Anne Hathaway, and no, not that Anne Hathaway. But how much do you know about really know about the young Shakespeare?
It's not an easy feat for one person to inspire movies, Broadway musicals, TV shows, and pretty much every other form of entertainment hundreds of years after their death. But William Shakespeare continues to fascinate new generations with the legacy of his works. TNT's new drama Will examines the literary legend before he became a world-renowned author. Laurie Davidson stars as the titular bard in his days as an aspiring playwright. Shakespeare was only 18 when he married Hathaway, but it doesn't look like she'll be a main character in the show, which Deadline reports will chronicle Shakespeare's life in his 20s. Davidson's costar, Olivia DeJonge, will play a young Alice Burbage. Her father, James Burbage, built The Theatre, London's first dedicated theater for performances of plays, and where Shakespeare's works were performed in the 16th century before the Globe Theatre was built. Alice's brother Richard, played by Mattias Inwood, will also star in all 10 episodes. The teaser trailer is only 32 seconds long, so we still don't know exactly what the show will entail. But EW reports that the drama will also feature Shakespeare's literary rival, Christopher Marlowe, so there's definitely going to be some juicy drama involved.
Will will air this summer — check out the trailer below.
Will will air this summer — check out the trailer below.
Advertisement