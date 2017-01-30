Celebs Are Making Their Own Ads For The Affordable Care Act

Last week, the Trump administration announced that they were rolling back advertising for Healthcare.gov, the website where U.S. citizens can sign up for Obamacare. This was apparently an effort to cut costs — $5 million, to be exact — but former Obama officials see it as nothing more than "sabotage," since the sign-up deadline (January 31st) was only days away. In response to the news, writer Colton Dunn decided to take matters into his own hands. He began making his own ads for Healthcare.gov and posting them on Twitter.
Some POS pulled all the ads so i made my own. Sign up for #Heathcare today! Deadline Jan 31st https://t.co/nvZGIFqGba #PullThisAd pic.twitter.com/U0N5uDCsZF— colton dunn (@captdope) January 27, 2017
Dunn has been posting a 30-second video every single day, reminding people to sign up for healthcare before they miss the deadline. While the ads may be gone from TV, that doesn't stop everyday citizens from spreading the message on their own.
Dumb dumbs tried to pull ads. We stopped them! 3 more days! Go to https://t.co/OvjKSszcrF before January 31st! Tell yo friends! #PullThisAd pic.twitter.com/Ithl5pTDWq— colton dunn (@captdope) January 28, 2017
The videos quickly went viral, so much so that other celebs like Lena Dunham decided to hop aboard the trend.
Inspired by @captdope, here's a commercial for HEALTH INSURANCE. https://t.co/e8KpWkyQz1- get what's yours #pullthisad ? pic.twitter.com/LcJP9GdnbU— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 28, 2017
In true Lena Dunham style, the video is almost NSFW, but her message is necessary: you have a right to healthcare, so make sure you take advantage of it before time runs out. To sign up, go to healthcare.gov before January 31st.
