One issue we saw illustrated quite clearly onscreen was the practice of shackling during labor. Only 18 states prohibit it (and many of those are still uneven in enforcing the law), despite the fact that medical professionals have declared it unethical, according to Elle . As we could see Kristen struggling in handcuffs during most of her labor, it's a pretty harsh punishment. While we're talking about fictional women in prison, Orange Is the New Black has given us a view into the awful aftermath of pregnancy in prison. With the exception of a few programs that have nurseries attached to prisons, most new mothers get only 24 hours with their newborns (more if they've had a C-section) before they're given to someone else. While Dayanara (Dascha Polanco) tried so desperately to set her baby up with a stable home while she served time, it looks like her daughter is going into the foster system. If Grey's and OITNB managed to make you feel compassion toward female prisoners you hadn't felt before, you don't have to just sit at home and cry about it. Visit The Sentence Project or one of the justice reform organizations OITNB author Piper Kerman recommends here to take action beyond the screen.