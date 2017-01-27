Amy Duggar takes an eerie trip back in time on Friday night's episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Us Weekly shared an exclusive sneak peek at an emotional scene from the show. In the clip, Duggar — who is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — watches a child actress talking about a terrible childhood. "Sometimes I go outside and sleep there because I can't stand the fighting," the girl says. The child also says that her father told her she was a "mistake" and that she's the reason her parents fight. Duggar gradually realizes that the little girl is actually reenacting heartbreaking scenes from the reality star's own childhood. "It hit like a ton of bricks — this is me as a little girl," the 19 Kids and Counting alum admits. "That hit home, especially the outdoors and being on the trampoline. I spent a lot of time outside, because inside was just unbearable." Revisiting the past in such a visceral way must seem surreal for the 30-year-old, who is clearly emotionally affected by the exercise. But if revisiting the past can help her (and her husband Dillon King) understand her present self, then the pain is probably worth it. To see the rest of the episode, tune in at 9 p.m. ET on We TV.
