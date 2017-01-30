It's almost February, which means one thing: hearts are about to be everywhere. And while we can't help you get booed up for Valentine's Day, we can give you some good news: Dunkin' Donut's hearts-shaped doughnuts are back, and they're even better than ever. This year, the coffee chain is introducing not one, but two new flavors: a chocolate-covered raspberry heart, and a brownie batter crumble. Yeah, we'll let that one sink in for a minute: brownie. Batter. Crumble. Could we be at the dawning of the age of the bronut? And speaking of that coveted croissant-doughnut combo, Dunkin' is bringing back another one of its biggest V-Day hits: the fudge-croissant doughnut. If you don't already have hearts in your eyes, there are two new coffees for you to be sweet on, too: vanilla cupcake and fudge brownie swirl. The limited-edition treats are available starting Monday, January 30, so you don't have to wait till February 14 to enjoy. Doughnuts can be your Valentine any day of the year.