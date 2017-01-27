Uma Thurman was granted primary custody of her four-year-old daughter Luna, putting an end to a bitter eight-day custody battle with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson. Page Six reported that Thurman signed an agreement in Manhattan which would allow Busson monthly visitation with their daughter. It was a ruling that Busson's lawyer was happy with, telling the paper, “We’re delighted that this came to an amicable resolution.” During the custody trial, a court-appointed psychologist said that the couple, who were together for seven years on and off until 2014, had “a hostile relationship” and “should [not] be in the same room together.” This hostile attitude was on display throughout the case, which had Busson accusing Thurman of mixing prescription pills with alcohol and Thurman claiming that the French financier had an addiction to prostitutes. The judge would later ask Thurman and Busson to act civil for the sake of their child. He said that Luna had "all the advantages in life," including two loving parents, but what she really needed was for her parents to get along. He said he hoped "her parents can reach some sort of place in life where they can put aside their rancor and their anger against one another and can join together — never loving each other or even liking each other — at least being able to cooperate." In court, Thurman told the judge that she looked to improve on her relationship with her ex. "Hope springs eternal," she said. After winning primary custody, Thurman reportedly told Page Six, “It’s a wonderful thing to have closure." Thurman, who has two children with ex-husband Ethan Hawke, and Busson broke off their engagement in 2009 after a year. They later reconciled, only to break up for good in 2014.
