These Chips Will Tell You If You’re Too Drunk To Drive & Call You A Ride

Tostitos is looking to do their part to cut down on drunk driving deaths. The Party Safe bag is an all-black creation that will tell you if you've been drinking based on technology that changes color when it detects alcohol on your breath. The Verge reports that the chip company partnered with creative agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners to produce the bag. Basically, you breathe on the bag and a green symbol appears if you're ok to drive. If not, there's a red steering wheel and the message “Don’t drink and drive,” along with a $10 Uber credit and technology that will allow you to tap your phone to the bag to order the car. The credit is only good for Super Bowl Sunday, so hop to it. Here's how it looks.
The Lawrence, Kansas police department has an excellent analysis of the bag's usefulness.
If you have to blow into a Tostitos bag to know if you're intoxicated, for the love of all that is holy, DO NOT DRIVE https://t.co/gnTcIIL7Oj— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 26, 2017
Others followed suit.
If you feel the need to breathe into a Tostitos bag to tell if you're drunk, you are #drunk. https://t.co/7ROjRZrRVD— C.D. Carter (@CDCarter13) January 27, 2017
If you're at the point in the night where you are blowing into a bag of tostitos, I think you already know the answer https://t.co/T1uM0esTW9— Matthew Henderson (@mhenderson95) January 26, 2017
And still others used the ploy as an opportunity to roast Tostitos.
@KCTV5 @Tostitos they should work on inventing a bag that is actually filled with chips and not half filled with air!— Maurice "Mo" Lester (@kc_real_talk) January 26, 2017
