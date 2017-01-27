Story from Food & Drinks

These Chips Will Tell You If You’re Too Drunk To Drive & Call You A Ride

Michael Hafford
Tostitos is looking to do their part to cut down on drunk driving deaths. The Party Safe bag is an all-black creation that will tell you if you've been drinking based on technology that changes color when it detects alcohol on your breath. The Verge reports that the chip company partnered with creative agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners to produce the bag. Basically, you breathe on the bag and a green symbol appears if you're ok to drive. If not, there's a red steering wheel and the message “Don’t drink and drive,” along with a $10 Uber credit and technology that will allow you to tap your phone to the bag to order the car. The credit is only good for Super Bowl Sunday, so hop to it. Here's how it looks.
The Lawrence, Kansas police department has an excellent analysis of the bag's usefulness.
Others followed suit.
And still others used the ploy as an opportunity to roast Tostitos.
