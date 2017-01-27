Kim Richards Posts An Emotional Tribute To Ex-Husband A Year After His Death

Missing You❤today Monty My Best Friend, I love you with all my heart & soul.I cherish each & every memory we shared.. I am definitely the most blessed girl in world to have had you in my life! I still feel your Love,Strength & Courage from above.?? Thank you for choosing me❤I love you always & forever....

