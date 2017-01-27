Kim Richards Posts An Emotional Tribute To Ex-Husband A Year After His Death

Though Kim Richards was divorced from Monty Brinson at the time, she still misses her ex-husband. Brinson died at 58, after a battle with lung cancer. Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of his death, and Richards acknowledged it in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Missing You❤today Monty," Richards wrote. "My Best Friend, I love you with all my heart & soul.I cherish each & every memory we shared.. I am definitely the most blessed girl in world to have had you in my life! I still feel your Love,Strength & Courage from above.??Thank you for choosing me❤I love you always & forever...."
Richards also remembered his birthday last year with an Instagram post. In that one, she also expressed similar feelings of love. It's easy to forget that reality stars live real lives outside of our experiences of them on TV. Especially Beverly Hills, which is already the seat of so many fictional soap operas. This post is a helpful reminder.
