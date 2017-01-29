St. Valentine's a-knocking this week. Say what you will about the Hallmark holiday, but don't brush off love if it shows up at your door. Early this week, the Pisces moon connects to enchanted Neptune and amorous Venus. We'll all let down our guards a little more, which can melt some of that romantic resistance. But Pisces energy can also beguile us into overlooking red flags. Wear those rose-colored glasses, sure, but don't go into denial.
And how about self-love? We'll also get a push towards our personal passions on Thursday when Venus heads into "Why yes, I am all that" Aries for an extra-long voyage that lasts until April 2. Normally, Venus chills in a zodiac sign for about four weeks, but due to a retrograde (you heard us right, lovebirds) from March 4 to April 5, she'll hover in the Ram's realm twice as long and pop in for a second visit from April 28 to June 6. This is really good news if you happen to be an Aries, but we are all affected by this trend. The world can expect an early rush of spring fever and one that comes with its fair share of sass and spice. Bonus: Venus' copilot Mars is already in Aries and the two planets will share a flight path until March 9. Valentine's Day promises to be an adrenaline rush (make it so) — as this Mars-Venus merger keeps us all on the edge of our seats!