And how about self-love? We'll also get a push towards our personal passions on Thursday when Venus heads into "Why yes, I am all that" Aries for an extra-long voyage that lasts until April 2. Normally, Venus chills in a zodiac sign for about four weeks, but due to a retrograde (you heard us right, lovebirds) from March 4 to April 5, she'll hover in the Ram's realm twice as long and pop in for a second visit from April 28 to June 6. This is really good news if you happen to be an Aries, but we are all affected by this trend. The world can expect an early rush of spring fever and one that comes with its fair share of sass and spice. Bonus: Venus' copilot Mars is already in Aries and the two planets will share a flight path until March 9. Valentine's Day promises to be an adrenaline rush (make it so) — as this Mars-Venus merger keeps us all on the edge of our seats!