Here’s Why Jane Fonda Allegedly Split From Her Long-Time Boyfriend

Jane Fonda's romantic relationship with Richard Perry has come to an end, reports Page Six. The Grace & Frankie actress and the record producer have been together for eight years, and though they never married, the couple shares a Beverly Hills mansion. But alas, there has been a shift in their relationship. According to Perry's comments to Page Six, the pair has decided to live separately, though they remain "very close." Perry told E! Online that Fonda, who recently marched in solidarity with the people of Standing Rock against the Dakota Access Pipeline, has reprioritized her life to include more activism. "We care about each other a great deal and as far as romantic relationships, that's temporarily been put on the back burner because she, as you probably know, has rededicated herself to activism." Fonda, who famously protested against the Vietnam War, stood up for human rights alongside millions of people worldwide during the Women's March on January 21. Though Fonda and Perry may not be romantically tied anymore, it sounds like they're doing their own thing. And have one another's support to do so.
Advertisement