If Only Our Lives Were As Organized As Gwyneth Paltrow’s Perfect Pantry

If you want a kitchen that beautiful, we can't get you a pantry the size of a New York bedroom, but Home Edit also provided some tips we could all use. "If you’re a busy parent who has a time-consuming job, you’re not going to want to empty every box of pasta and cereal into jars when you get home from the grocery store." (We assume this also applies to us lazy millennials, right?) Even if you're not going to have dedicated jars for your dry goods, they still recommend grouping things by use. Not only will it keep you organized, it makes unpacking groceries easier, too. "Almost every pantry can be divided into breakfast, dinner, snacks, sweet snacks, baking, and cooking," they explain. "By grouping items into large categories you won’t get stuck with something that doesn’t have a home."