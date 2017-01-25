Häagen-Dazs Is About To Release An Entire New Line Of Ice Cream

New year, new you? No, thanks. How about instead we talk new year, new ice cream flavors. For that conversation, we can turn to Häagen-Dazs. The ice cream company recently revealed that it will soon release an entire new line of very special flavors, and it's called the "Trio Collection." BrandEating reports that these new flavors will all contain layers of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and layers of Belgian chocolate. The collection includes Coffee Vanilla Chocolate Triple Chocolate, Salted Caramel Chocolate, and Vanilla Blackberry Chocolate.
Layer upon layer of crisp, crunch, smooth, creamy, äah. Introducing our new TRIO collection, hitting shelves soon. pic.twitter.com/hZqAnPzlWU— Häagen-Dazs (@HaagenDazs_US) January 24, 2017
Though we haven't yet tried these new layered treats, they look to be a whole lot like Ben & Jerry's Cores, which have been around for a while. Ice cream lovers know B&J's Core flavors come with a center filled with some of your favorite sundae toppings like cookies, caramel, and even brownie batter. Instead of having a core of chocolate, Häagen-Dazs' Trio Collection comes with the chocolate topping layered in throughout. Or, as BrandEating put it, "But while the Core line is oriented vertically, the Trio Collection is more horizontal." It might be the same idea that Ben & Jerry's has been doing for some time — minus the variety — but you know that doesn't mean we're not going to try Trios. As true ice cream connoisseurs, we're always looking for another addition to our ice cream repertoire.
Advertisement