Häagen-Dazs Is About To Release An Entire New Line Of Ice Cream

Though we haven't yet tried these new layered treats, they look to be a whole lot like Ben & Jerry's Cores , which have been around for a while. Ice cream lovers know B&J's Core flavors come with a center filled with some of your favorite sundae toppings like cookies, caramel, and even brownie batter. Instead of having a core of chocolate, Häagen-Dazs' Trio Collection comes with the chocolate topping layered in throughout. Or, as BrandEating put it, "But while the Core line is oriented vertically, the Trio Collection is more horizontal." It might be the same idea that Ben & Jerry's has been doing for some time — minus the variety — but you know that doesn't mean we're not going to try Trios. As true ice cream connoisseurs, we're always looking for another addition to our ice cream repertoire.