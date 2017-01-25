Here’s How To Get Your Hair Done For Free At Drybar Next Week

If you think "free blowout" is the most beautiful phrase in the English language, then we’ve got some very exciting news for you. On February 2-4, you’ll be able to score just that at select Drybar locations — and it’s all thanks to the iconic Zelda Fitzgerald. Well, sort of. To celebrate Z: The Beginning of Everything, the upcoming TV series about the troubled — yet undeniably glamorous — novelist-turned-party girl and wife of The Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald, Amazon Prime is hosting a two-day #ZTakeover in Drybar’s Santa Monica, Tribeca, and South Beach salons. (The former two events take place on February 2-3; the latter is from February 3-4.) Not only will the California, NYC, and Miami locations be totally decked out in ‘20s-themed décor, but your Zelda-inspired ‘do will also come free of charge. If you won't be able to watch the January 27 premiere, but can make it to one of the two participating Drybar locations for the event, you’re in luck. The first two episodes of the miniseries will be playing —and Jazz Age-inspired cocktails will be served — so you can sit back and relax while the drama unfolds onscreen. Sadly, the fun only applies to these three Drybar chains. But even if your next Gin Rickey doesn't come with a hairstyling session, we strongly urge you to set your DVR. It's bound to be a great binge-watch.
