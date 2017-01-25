“Lesbianism” Was Listed As A Condition On This Woman’s Medical History

After a visit to her doctor's office, one North Carolina woman discovered something on her medical record that gave her pause. According to WSOC, Kristina Rodriguez had just had blood work done by her medical service provider, Lake Park Family Practice of Carolinas Healthcare System, when she saw "lesbianism" listed under medical problems on her record. Needless to say, she was baffled. "This listed as a medical problem could really set someone back, could mess with their self-esteem, and could make them think something is wrong with them," she told WSOC. "It's 2017. It's very normal for people to have a same-sex partner." When Rodriguez lodged a complaint, she was contacted by both her doctor and a director of Carolinas Healthcare System. Curiously enough, they told her that "lesbianism" was listed as a medical condition to prevent her from being offended. Carolinas Healthcare System told WSOC in a statement that "this is not an appropriate clinical diagnosis," and that the company is actively investigating the situation. Rodriguez doesn't want anyone else to have to see their sexuality listed as a condition, and said that her doctor offered to remove "lesbianism" as a medical problem and move her sexuality to the notes section. Through it all, you have to give Rodriguez props for her sense of humor about the situation. "I think I will always be documented as lesbianism," she told WSOC. "Maybe I can call out of work for my condition. I'm not sure."
