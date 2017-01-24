Would You Climb This SUPER NSFW Climbing Wall?

Calling all rock climbers — we've got a challenge for you. If you happen to be in London or Liverpool within the next few weeks, you'll have the opportunity to scale a wall made of penises, vaginas, breasts, and butts. Aptly titled Grope Mountain, the exhibit was originally launched last year at the Museum of Sex in New York City. According to Bompas & Parr, the design company behind the project, the installation is made with "custom holds, orifices and appendages — many cast from volunteers’ anatomies." "As climbers mount the wall, working their way towards the ultimate objective, being crowned 'King or Queen of Grope Mountain,' they engage physically with the holds and cerebrally with the carefully choreographed routes," the website for the project reads. "This journey encourages a rethink of the participants’ own body." And did we mention that this wall has been, ahem, erected just in time for Valentine's Day? As Harry Parr, partner at Bompas & Parr, told the Mirror, "Gripping and tugging yourselves up with our sensual holds is this year's perfect date for those looking to show off their strength, stamina, and flexibility." In fact, it will be open only on Valentine's Day in Liverpool, and will be open in London from February 11-12. You can pre-book your ticket for the London dates here, and reserve the Liverpool Valentine's extravaganza here.
Advertisement