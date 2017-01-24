Last night at the Resident Evil: The Final Chapter premiere, the franchise's leading lady, Milla Jovovich stepped out to much fanfare. But it was her daughter and co-star, Ever Gabo, who stole the show. Never mind Jovovich and her stunning plume-adorned gown — an homage to throwback Hollywood glam. Instead, she and husband director Paul W.S. Anderson were upstaged by their adorable kiddo. Ever, 9, is a carbon copy of her model turned actress mom. Can you see it? It's all in the eyes and it's hard to miss. The young fashion plate wore a sparkly cape over her tiered lace dress, glamming it up like her mom. The best part? The little lady wasn't there for just ornamentation, she was there to promote the film, too. "You are all going to flip out on the many-layered performance she so naturally plays in this film. She's a real talent. And nothing makes me happier in the world than to know that my baby has found her passion in life." Jovovich wrote on Instagram a month ago. Despite this being Ever's first film, mom couldn't be more impressed. Read the rest of the sweet message, below.